West Ham firmly in race for Southampton star who wants to leave for PL football

West Ham have concrete interest in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, as per Football Insider.

Ward-Prowse, 28, played all 38 Premier League games for Southampton last season. The versatile midfielder scored nine top tier goals and assisted a further four and despite Southampton’s relegation his performances impressed many fans around the country.

The local lad has spent his full senior career at St Mary’s playing over 400 games for Southampton. Throughout his time at the club he has progressed through England’s youth squads and been handed a senior England call-up on multiple occasions.

However, despite his loyalty to Southampton, a move has seemed inevitable for quite a while now however recent reports suggest the likes of Fulham and West Ham want to see his £40million valuation lowered before they make a bid this summer.

Now, the latest update confirms the Hammers are still in the race with Ward-Prowse wanting to leave this summer for a Premier League club.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Southampton have the power

It seems unlikely Southampton will stop Ward-Prowse from departing this summer, but the move will have to be at the right price.

It’s now news to anyone that West Ham have money to spend in this exact area following the departure of Declan Rice and the Saints will likely use that as leverage as negotiations go on this window.

The 28-year-old isn’t getting any younger and this could be the perfect opportunity for Ward-Prowse to play in a European competition for the final time in his career. Ward-Prowse would likely be one of the first names on the team sheet at the London Stadium and that incentive may push him towards a move to the capital this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one develops over the coming few weeks with time running out before the start of the new season.