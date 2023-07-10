‘We will see’ – Xisco Munoz issues Sheffield Wednesday transfer update ahead of important date

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has failed to rule out new signings before the Owls’ Spain trip but insisted they will be patient to avoid ‘mistakes’.

Sheffield Wednesday need to make some serious inroads on their preparations for the new season over the coming weeks. Thankfully, the appointment of new boss Munoz will hopefully kickstart their summer recruitment soon.

The Owls head to Munoz’s native Spain on July 18th though, so there isn’t long before the new boss gets a first proper chance to see his players in action.

A string of summer exits means youth players will be involved although fans are hoping a fresh face or two might have come through the doors by then. However, Munoz’s words on the matter have shown they’re remaining patient in the hunt for new recruits.

As quoted by The Star, Munoz failed to rule out new signings but stressed that Wednesday will be doing ample work on identifying the right additions rather than rushing into deals and risking ‘mistakes’. He said:

“We will see.

“We know what we need, and sure in a short time they need to come in, but the most important thing is to not have any mistakes. If we want a player we need to check five games, 10 games, the different level of those games – five games is five hours, and I’ve only been here 48 hours.

“For this situation we need to reduce the mistakes about how you can improve the team.”

An important week

It would’ve been hoped that Wednesday could get a boss in sooner than they have done after Darren Moore’s exit but by taking their time, they’ve been able to pull off a bit of a coup getting Munoz in.

This week is a big one for the new manager and his squad. The players know that now is the time to make a good impression if they’re to break into the team with new signings set to come in sooner rather than later. The start of the Murcia camp marks a big period for certain members of the squad and the success off their trip could impact the mood among fans heavily, even if some don’t put much weight on pre-season results.

While new signings are needed, Munoz and Wednesday are right to bide their time somewhat. Bringing in new players for the sake of it could prove risky, though it will be hoped some serious ground can be made up in the coming weeks before the start of the season.