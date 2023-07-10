UPDATED: The 8 Leicester City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Since bringing in Enzo Maresca as their new boss, Leicester City have wasted no time in gearing up for the 2023/24 season.

Leicester City have spent fairly big so far this summer, splashing out on Harry Winks and Conor Coady ahead of their return to the English Football League.

More are expected to arrive this summer and more signings are needed to ensure that the Foxes are title contenders next season, with the Championship roster looking fiercely competitive.

Here we look at the latest Leicester City summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Callum Doyle

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Manchester City’s young centre-back Callum Doyle, who they value at £10million.

How likely is this one?

The Maresca link makes Manchester City transfers perhaps more realistic for the Foxes, but whether or not City would want to permanently part ways with Doyle remains to be seen. Little has been said of this link since but it looks like one to keep an eye on.

Shea Charles

Another City name on Leicester’s transfer radar is midfielder Shea Charles.

How likely is this one?

This one doesn’t look set to happen – reports have revealed that Southampton are closing in on signing the 19-year-old in an £11million deal.

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes has two Premier League clubs courting him this summer in Newcastle United and West Ham

How likely is this one?

Newcastle though look like the clear favourites to sign Barnes this summer. Reports linking him with a move to St James’ Park are really heating up, with Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that the Magpies are set to step up their pursuit of the Englishman next week. Barnes looks set to leave this summer.

Arjan Raikhy

Leicester City, Wolves, and a number of EFL clubs have been linked with released Aston Villa man Arjan Raikhy.

How likely is this one?

The 20-year-old is very inexperienced, but he remains a prospect. His links to Wolves and Leicester may be surprising with links to League One and League Two clubs sounding more realistic. Game time would likely be limited for Raikhy at Leicester and so he could yet prefer a move to a lower league side – this one doesn’t look all that likely.

Cesare Casadei

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei spent time on loan at Reading last season, and he’s been linked with a move to Leicester City this summer.

How likely is this one?

Romano says that Chelsea would prefer to send the young Italian to a Premier League or Serie A side this summer, and so a move to the King Power isn’t looking very likely.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has a growing number of suitors, with reporter Florian Plettenberg revealing last week that the 26-year-old is wanted by five teams in the top flight as well as teams in Saudi Arabia.

How likely is this one?

Iheanacho’s exit is starting to look increasingly likely. His record speaks for itself and so it’s no surprise that he has a number of suitors, but who brings him in remains to be seen. Either way, Iheanacho looks likely to move on this summer.

Zack Steffen

Another Manchester City man said to be on the Foxes’ transfer radar is goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

How likely is this one?

It’s difficult to tell – Steffen recently said (via The Northern Echo) that he’s heard nothing from Leicester, and his links to Middlesbrough have died down after Boro brought in two new goalkeepers last week.

That could open the door for Steffen to head to the King Power this summer, but City are reportedly open to letting him leave this summer.

Stephy Mavididi

Football Insider revealed this morning that Leicester City are interested in signing Montpellier attacker Stephy Mavididi.

How likely is this one?

This link is very fresh and so whether or not there’s substance to it remains to be seen. But the ex-Arsenal youngster looks like a real prospect, with Leicester said to be battling multiple European teams for his signature.

The Foxes need attacking replacements this summer and Mavididi fits the bill, but it’s too early to predict the outcome of this link.