UPDATED: The 5 Hull City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Hull City are expected to achieve another comfortable finish in the Championship next season, following their respectable 15th place finish last time round.

But Liam Rosenior’s Hull City have so far endured a slow summer. The loan signing of Manchester City’s Liam Delap is their only signing of the summer so far, and whilst it’s a decent-looking signing, much more is needed.

Thankfully though, the Tigers have been involved in a number of transfer headlines so far this summer, with the club seemingly working on a number of player signings.

Here we look at the latest Hull City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Ruben Vinagre

Hull City have been closely linked with a move for Sporting CP left-back Ruben Vinagre this summer.

How likely is this one?

It looks like a done deal – Hull Live revealed last week that the Tigers are closing in on the loan signing of the full-back.

Aaron Connolly

Hull have also been tipped to re-sign Brighton striker Aaron Connolly on loan, after the striker spent the second half of last season on loan at the MKM.

How likely is this one?

Again, Hull Live recently revealed that this one is expected to go through, with Connolly set to join on loan some time soon.

Karl Darlow

Another one of last season’s loan contingency wanted back by Rosenior is Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

How likely is this one?

Since the end of last season, more and more teams have joined the race to sign Darlow this summer, including the likes of Leeds United and Blackburn. Middlesbrough have also been linked but they look to be out of the race after signing two new goalkeepers last week, and it’s also been reported that Hull are no longer pursuing the 32-year-old.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

At the start of the month, Alan Nixon revealed that Hull City and Swansea City have taken an interest in Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

How likely is this one?

It looks like Peacock-Farrell is a viable option for Hull this summer. The Northern Ireland international looks set to leave on loan and with a move for Darlow looking unlikely, Hull could focus more on Peacock-Farrell. Swansea are interested though and Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked this summer, so a move won’t be straightforward.

Mark Travers

Last week, Alex Crook revealed that Hull and Millwall are battling to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan.

How likely is this one?

This is another seemingly-realistic goalkeeper link. But Football Insider went on to claim that Millwall were in advanced talks to sign Travers on loan, and so this one isn’t looking very likely as things stand.