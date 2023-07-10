UPDATED: The 4 Middlesbrough summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer window has burst into life, with Michael Carrick’s side having brought in six player so far this summer.

And the bulk of those six have joined in the past few week. Middlesbrough announced the triple signing of Morgan Rogers, Sammy Silvera, and Tom Glover just a few days ago, whilst Alex Gilbert signed last week along with Seny Dieng and Rav van den Berg.

And there’s more names being linked with a summer move to the Riverside, along with some names being linked with moves away.

Here we look at all the latest Middlesbrough summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal happening:

Chuba Akpom

Chuba Akpom continues to be involved in transfer headlines following his standout 2022/23 season, with French duo Lille and RC Lens the latest teams credited with an interest.

How likely is this one?

Given the fact that Akpom is out of contract in a year’s time, he was bound to attract widespread transfer interest this summer. But interest in him hasn’t been as widespread as many would’ve expected. A summer exit still looks very possible and a move to Europe could be on the cards, but right now, Akpom’s future is up in the air.

Chris Willock

Middlesbrough were credited with an interest in QPR attacker Chris Willock at the same time as they were being more closely linked with Dieng.

How likely is this one?

Not very – soon after Boro were linked with Willock, Teesside Live revealed that the QPR isn’t someone on Carrick’s transfer radar this summer.

Yuri Alberto

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Middlesbrough were in talks to sign Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

How likely is this one?

Like with the Willock link, this link has also been played down. For the time being then, Alberto to Middlesbrough doesn’t seem that likely.

Karl Darlow

Middlesbrough are among those credited with an interest in Newcastle United shot-stopper Karl Darlow this summer.

How likely is this one?

Since Boro were linked with Darlow, Carrick has brought in both Tom Glover and Dieng, so it looks like work on Middlesbrough’s goalkeeping department is finished and a move for Darlow is not on the cards anymore.