UPDATED: The 4 Leyton Orient summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Leyton Orient stormed to the League Two title last season under Richie Wellens.

Leyton Orient will be looking to show what they can do at League One level and have had a busy summer so far bolstering their ranks ahead of the step up a division.

Here is a look at some of the latest transfer rumours regarding the club and the likelihood of any potential deals happening…

Harvey Blair

Football Insider have claimed Leyton Orient are interested in the Liverpool winger. Burton Albion and Portsmouth have also been credited with an interest.

How likely is this one?

A temporary switch to Brisbane Road would suit all parties involved as he would get some valuable experience under his belt. However, the fact other clubs are said to be keen means there would be competition to see off first.

Conor McMenamin

The O’s were believed to be in the frame to land the Northern Ireland international from Glentoran along with Peterborough United, Stevenage and Northampton Town, as per Football Insider.

How likely is this one?

This one won’t be happening. He has been snapped up by St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Harry McKirdy

The Real EFL have suggested that Leyton Orient have looked into a potential deal to lure the former Swindon Town man back down to England from Hibernian.

How likely is this one?

Unfortunately a medical issue has ruled out the attacker for a significant period of time, as per Hibs’ official club website, and everybody wishes him a safe and speedy recovery.

Frankie Kent

The London club are eyeing a swoop for the transfer listed Peterborough United defender in this transfer window, according to Football League World.

How likely is this one?

The O’s links to Kent have been played down by the Peterborough Telegraph, with the report saying The Posh are understood to have received no offers as of the end of June.