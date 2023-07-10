UPDATED: The 4 Bolton Wanderers summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Bolton Wanderers will be aiming for promotion to the Championship under Ian Evatt next season.

Bolton Wanderers were beaten in the semi-finals of the play-offs by Barnsley over two legs last term and will be eager to bounce back.

Here we look at all the latest Trotters’ summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal happening…

Florian Flick

Bolton have been linked with the Schalke midfielder over recent times, as per Bild (via The Bolton News). The 23-year-old has been with his current club since 2021 and had a loan spell at Nurnberg last term.

How likely is this one?

This deal is up in the air at the moment with the The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61) reporting that there were some work permit issues. Holstein Kiel were also mentioned as an interested party in Bild‘s original report.

Kane Wilson

The right-back is facing an uncertain future at Bristol City, despite only joining them from Forest Green Rovers 12 months ago. He still has two years left on his deal at Ashton Gate.

How likely is this one?

Very unlikely now. The Bolton News claim the Trotters were keen on signing him but have now moved on to other targets. The Telegraph reporter John Percy now suggests he is on Derby County’s radar.

Keanu Baccus

The Australia has been heavily linked with Bolton over recent times. He was at the World Cup last winter in Qatar with his national team.

How likely is this one?

Baccus won’t be joining Evatt’s side with the Daily Record reporting that the deal has collapsed. A fee was agreed with St Mirren for his transfer but the move fell through in the end.

Ethan Chislett

Football Insider reported that Chislett was wanted by the Trotters along with Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth. He caught the eye in League Two in the last campaign.

How likely is this one?

He has been snapped up by Port Vale instead.