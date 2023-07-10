Sunderland monitoring highly-rated European winger in quest for Diallo replacement

Sunderland are monitoring Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn as they look to add depth to their attacking line, as per Ukrainian outlet TaToTake (Via Roker Report).

Rusyn, 24, scored 13 and assisted an extra five in 30 league performances last time out. The versatile attacker can play on either flank or through the middle if needed.

His goals helped his side Zorya Lugansk to a 3rd place finish in Ukraine’s top tier, subsequently qualifying them for Europe next season.

The 24-year-old has an impressive record in Ukraine’s youth sides with seven goals in 11 outings, and his senior international debut doesn’t look too far away.

Rusyn has two years left on his current deal, but the latest reports suggest he may be on the move with Championship side Sunderland holding interest.

Fitting the model

Sunderland are known nowadays for signing young, somewhat unknown players who usually end up performing impressively on Wearside.

Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey have worked hard in changing the club’s recruitment process around and the addition of Rusyn would be a highly-welcomed signing.

The Black Cats do have good quality in this area with Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Jewison Bennette and Isaac Lihadji all likely to play a part this season. However, Rusyn is a proven goalscorer from the wing and this addition may be one that looks to fill the void of a certain Amad Diallo.

Tony Mowbray’s side now have high expectations on their shoulders and there is more pressure on their young squad heading into the 2023/24 season.

Their summer business so far has been positive, but there’s still work to be done and thankfully for supporters, it doesn’t sound as if they’re slowing down anytime soon.

Sunderland begin their campaign next month against Ipswich Town at home.