Southampton move for 27-year-old Swansea City man now widely expected, report reveals

It is ‘widely expected’ that Southampton will make a move for Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes this summer, reports Planet Swans.

Grimes, 27, is about to enter his sixth season at Swansea City. He’s barely missed a game for them in that time, racking up 251 total appearances with nine goals and 26 assists to his name in a Swans shirt.

There’d been widespread speculation that Russell Martin would look to poach Grimes and a few other Swansea City folk upon his move to Southampton, which was confirmed last month, and now Planet Swans have suggested that the Saints are finally set to make a move for Grimes.

They write that ‘it is now widely expected’ Martin will return for Grimes this summer and that ‘speculation is rising that an approach is imminent’.

Grimes to Southampton

Grimes is a player who really gets Martin’s style of play. His energy and passing in the middle of the pitch helps to keep things ticking over and bringing Grimes over to Southampton will really help Martin to implement his style of play at the club.

But Grimes may not come cheap. He’s under contract until 2025 and he’s a player held in very high regards at the club, but the Swans are quickly becoming a selling club and so expect them to have a price tag for Grimes this summer.

And the Saints have money following their relegation from the Premier League, with a number of player sales expected this summer as well.

Grimes might not be the only Swans player heading to St Mary’s this summer, but it looks like he could be the first and it would be a shrewd signing for Martin.