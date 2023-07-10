Shrewsbury Town receive shock transfer request from key man

Shrewsbury Town captain Luke Leahy has handed in a transfer request, as per the Shropshire Star.

Leahy, 30, featured in all 46 League One games last season. The versatile defender contributed to an impressive nine goals and four assists in the third tier as his side finished 12th.

It was the second campaign in a row that Leahy had registered impressive numbers and the versatile defender-come midfielder has been one of, if not the best performer at the club since his arrival.

The former Bristol Rovers man joined back in 2021 and had just completed just his second full season at the club.

Now, however Leahy has handed in a transfer request and is looking for a move away from the club he captains this summer.

An irreparable blow?

Leahy is a huge part of Shrewsbury Town’s system and is their main leader in the dressing room.

It’s unknown as to his reason for handing in the request, but now it is Matt Taylor’s job to find a replacement not only to fill his position on the pitch but to take the armband next season.

Steve Cotterill’s recent departure from the club was a blow and this recent bit of news is yet another to a favourite among supporters.

The past few months haven’t been straight forward for fans and it will be hoped Taylor’s side can get off to a good start next month otherwise things may turn sour quite quickly.

It’ll be interesting to see who the club target this summer to come in and replace Leahy, but whoever does make that move will have big shoes to fill if they want to make the same impact their predecessor had on the side.