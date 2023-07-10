Rotherham United cast eyes over international free agent

Rotherham United have handed a trial to free agent winger Sullay Kaikai, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United will take a look at the attacker ahead of a potential swoop.

Kaikai, who is 27-years-old, is a free agent following his departure from MK Dons at the end of last season and will be hoping to land a contract with the Millers.

The Rotherham Advertiser report that he has flown out to meet Matt Taylor’s squad in their pre-season training camp in Spain.

Option for Rotherham

Rotherham have nothing to lose by taking a look at Kaikai and this situation suits all parties involved as it will help the player keep up his fitness levels, even if the club don’t end up signing him.

The Millers have a vacancy to fill on the wing following Chiedozie Ogbene’s departure to Premier League new boys Luton Town and will be eager to bolster their attacking options ahead of another campaign in the Championship.

Kaikai rose up through the academy ranks at Crystal Palace and was a key player for the London club at various youth levels before going on to make 11 appearances for their senior team. He also had loan spells away from Selhurst Park at Crawley Town, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Brentford and Charlton Athletic to gain experience.

The Sierra Leone international hasn’t quite lived up to the early hype around him though and was allowed to leave the Eagles permanently back in 2019. He then had stints at NEC Breda, Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers before signing for MK Dons in January.

Kaikai spent the second-half of last term with the Dons but couldn’t prevent them from relegation to League Two. He did manage to find the net twice though.