Recent Charlton Athletic trialist training with PL club, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool keen

Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool are both interested in recent Charlton Athletic trialist Chris Francis, but the player is now training at Sheffield United, as per the Daily Mail.

The summer transfer window provides EFL clubs with the chances to sign young players from Premier League clubs. Plenty of talents end up being released at the end of their contracts, often leading to trials with teams further down the ladder.

That looks to have been the case for young defender Chris Francis, who is drawing Football League attention following his Bournemouth release.

The Daily Mail reports that the 20-year-old played for Charlton Athletic in a friendly last week but he’s now training with newly promoted Sheffield United. The Blades’ rivals Sheffield Wednesday are also interested though, as are League One side Blackpool.

Francis left Bournemouth earlier this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan in the National League South with Weymouth.

Eyeing a bargain

All of Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool should hold high ambitions for next season. The Addicks will be keen to push into the League One play-off picture while the Tangerines fight to return to the Championship at the first time of asking. Wednesday’s main goal will be to stay in the second-tier after a tumultuous summer but with Xisco Munoz appointed, their ambitions are clear to see.

Regardless of all that though, no club will frown on the chance to sign a promising young player like Francis on a free transfer.

He’ll be determined to make good on his chances to impress this summer but with Sheffield United bringing him in to train, it remains to be seen just where he ends up after leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.