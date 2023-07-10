Premier League man eyed and more: The Millwall transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Millwall have made a couple of shrewd signings as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

Millwall just missed out on the play-offs last term and have since brought in attacker Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian and left-back Joe Bryan following his exit from Fulham.

The Lions have been linked with a few other names over recent times. Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that they are keen on Burnley defender Luke McNally.

However, in this latest update regarding the centre-back’s situation, Nixon has more recently suggested that the London club will have to face competition from second tier rivals Coventry City as they are ‘back in’ to land the former Oxford United man.

Millwall are in advanced talks to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers as they look to bolster their options between the sticks, as reported by Football Insider. The 24-year-old is a Republic of Ireland international with three caps under his belt so far.

He has been with the Cherries since joining them as a youngster from Shamrock Rovers in 2016. The stopper has since played 70 games for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Weymouth and Swindon Town to gain experience.

Gary Rowett’s side are interested in signing Barnsley’s Callum Styles on a permanent basis after his temporary spell at The Den last term and the Hungary international has a release clause of £2million, as detailed in a report by The Athletic (via Football League World). Watford are also said to be in the frame for his signature.

Elsewhere, Oliver Burke, who spent time on loan with Millwall from Werder Bremen during the second-half of the past campaign, may well end up back in England again in this transfer window. BirminghamLive claim he is now on Birmingham City’s radar.