PL striker linked and more: Leeds United transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Championship following their Premier League relegation last season.

Daniel Farke is the new man at the helm at Elland Road and he will be looking to add another Championship promotion to his CV this season with Leeds United.

The German boss comes into the club at a crucial time and with transfer rumours heavily surrounding the Whites at the moment it looks set to be a very busy summer.

Latest reports link both Leeds United and Fulham with a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer. The impressive Dutchman was one of the highest-rated performers in the second tier last season and his displays have attracted high end interest including Premier League side Fulham.

The 26-year-old has one year left to his current deal, but as we’ve seen with Viktor Gyokeres, the Sky Blues will demand hefty fees for players they see as vital members of their squad. This may make the deal harder for Leeds United, but a signing like this would be huge for their chances this season.

Sam Surridge is another name linked with a move to Elland Road this summer. The Nottingham Forest striker has been subject to interest for sometime now, and as he enters the final year of his contract, a move seems more and more plausible. Reports suggest Leeds United are willing to spend around £2.2million for Surridge, but it remains unknown whether that’d be enough to tempt Forest’s hand.

The Daily Mail’s print edition (via MOT Leeds News) have reported youngster Lewis Pirie is set to make his move to the club this week with a medical scheduled in.

Pirie, 16, managed a staggering 51 goals for club and country last season and it is believed Farke’s side are set to pay Aberdeen around £200,000 for his services.

Another striker linked with a move to Leeds Untied is Serbian Djordje Jovanovic. Maccabi Tel Aviv are looking to offload him this summer and the 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Elland Road. Jovanovic contributed to 27 goals last season and whilst the second tier would be a step up, Leeds United are in need of someone familiar with performing in a senior side to bolster their current, young striking options.

Leeds United were also briefly linked with both Milos Kerkez and England U21 hero James Trafford. However, Kerkez is set to sign for Lazio and Burnley look poised to win the race for Trafford with a huge price-tag mentioned.