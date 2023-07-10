PL duo linked and more: The QPR transfer rumours from the last week of the window

QPR suffered last season and this summer transfer window is the perfect chance for Gareth Ainsworth to shape his squad in preparation for the new campaign.

QPR finished 20th in the Championship, finishing just a handful of points outside the relegation zone. Ainsworth’s appointment didn’t really improve things at Loftus Road, but it will be hoped the former Wycombe Wanderers boss can make a mark in London after having his first full summer at the helm.

The R’s have been linked with a fair few names already this summer and their business will have to be perfect if they want to avoid another nail-biting season this time around.

Bobby Thomas was recently linked with a move to both QPR and Cardiff City. Alan Nixon reported the 22-year-old centre back was on Ainsworth’s radar with Burnley willing to offload him this summer. Thomas has failed to make a huge impact at Turf Moor, but has impressed on various loan spells at the likes of Bristol Rovers and Barnsley.

The link is quite new so this one may not have a conclusion soon, but the addition of Thomas would certainly bolster their defensive capabilities ahead of a very competitive campaign.

Also on QPR’s radar is Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Marc Leonard and free agent Lewis Wing.

Darren Witcoop reported the interest in both men last week with the R’s said to be ‘frontrunners’ for Wing. The 28-year-old played under Ainsworth at the Chairboys making this deal appear quite realistic whilst Leonard spent last season on loan in League Two for promoted side Northampton Town. Both men would be welcomed additions if deals are pursued this summer.

Leon Balogun is another name linked with QPR this summer. The German-born defender spent last season at Loftus Road after signing from Rangers as a free agent. Balogun’s contract was left to expire earlier this summer, but Balogun didn’t stop training with the club and West London Sport stated a new contract isn’t off the table.

Another man in a similar boat to Balogun is Chris Martin. The experienced striker was released following his short-term deal at Loftus Road, but Witcoop reports QPR remain in talks over a potential renew with Blackpool also said to be interested. It appears contract length could be the deciding factor in this one. The 34-year-old scored four times in 16 league games for QPR last season and as well as providing experience in the dressing room, he can still clearly provide on the pitch.