Opinion: Charlton Athletic should size up loan swoop for Ipswich Town man after McKenna admission

Charlton Athletic have made a promising start to their summer transfer business with three impressive permanent signings made thus far.

Alfie May, Harry Isted and Lloyd Jones have all joined the Addicks but the hope will be that some more fresh faces can come through the doors before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

One area that could do with bolstering is central midfield. Key men like George Dobson and Scott Fraser are both options, as is the experienced and versatile Jack Payne. Youngsters Aaron Henry and Richard Chin could have roles to play but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Conor McGrandles.

A top no.8 could give Charlton Athletic one of the league’s best midfield trios and one who must come into the club’s thinking is Panutche Camara…

On the move

Camara looked like an impressive signing for Ipswich Town last summer when he moved from promotion hunters Plymouth Argyle to join another Championship-chasing side. He had starred with the Pilgrims so many were surprised when he stayed in League One but his 2022/23 campaign was hampered by injury, limiting him to just four appearances for Town.

After promotion and the signing of Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has now said Camara will be allowed to leave on loan. That will pique plenty of interest from third-tier sides and Charlton Athletic should definitely be among those keen.

A midfield trio of captain Dobson, star man Fraser and Camara really could thrust the Addicks into the promotion fight. Guinea-Bissau international Camara is a strong ball-carrying midfielder and possesses a good passing range, often showing for the ball and helping the transition from defence to attack.

It could be argued that it is a bit of a gamble after such an injury-hit year but Camara – if fit – will elevate any team he plays for next season. His loan availability makes it a low-risk move and given the trajectory of Ipswich and their wealth of midfield options, a permanent move at the end of a successful loan might not be out of the question.

Camara is sure to have plenty of suitors this summer and Charlton must weigh up a possible swoop.