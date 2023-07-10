Medical booked and more: Plymouth Argyle transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Plymouth Argyle have made a steady start to the summer transfer window, as they gear up for a tough 2023/24 Championship season.

Plymouth Argyle have so far signed Julio Pleguezuelo and Lewis Gibson on free transfers, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden arriving on loan from Aston Villa.

And Steven Schumacher looks set to make some more new signings this month, with Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington linked with a move to the south coast.

A recent report from FootballTransfers revealed the Green Army’s interest in the 20-year-old midfielder who could be sent out on loan again this summer.

Elsewhere, reports in the Netherlands have claimed that Plymouth are among the teams keen on Go Ahead Eagles striker Isac Lidberg, who scored seven goals in the Eredivisie last time round.

It’s said that Plymouth and Championship rivals Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on the 24-year-old.

Another name linked with several Championship clubs this summer is Sammy Silvera. Plymouth were said to be among those keen on a move for the Australian, but Middlesbrough have since announced the signing of the Central Coast Mariners man.

And it was reported last week that Plymouth had seen a bid for Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor knocked back.

The Welsh U21 international is a product of the Wolves academy but he’s making his name in League One with Burton Albion, with Plymouth trying and so far failing to bring him in.

And just this morning, Football Insider have revealed that Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard is set to undergo his Plymouth medical this morning, ahead of a £150,000 move.

A busy month lies ahead for Schumacher’s side, who’ll be one of the favourites for the drop next season. But if they can make a few more positive signings then they should be able to hold their own in the Championship.