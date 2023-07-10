Manchester United eyeing Leicester City standout as Newcastle United struggles emerge

Manchester United are among those also keen on Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes as Newcastle United struggle to match the £40m asking price, the Daily Mail has said.

Barnes’ situation has been at the centre of plenty of speculation this summer though links with a move to Champions League club Newcastle United have really ramped up in recent days.

Reports said last week that the Magpies were closing in on a deal for the winger but conflicting reports over their budget mean there’s not really much clarity on just how far along a move could be.

Now, fresh claims on the situation have emerged from the Daily Mail.

They state that Newcastle are struggling to match Leicester City’s £40m valuation as they look to balance their budget due to FFP. The groundwork has been done on a deal, putting them ahead of other admirers, but work is to be done before it can be finalised.

Manchester United are also admirers of Barnes, as are Europa Conference League winners West Ham.

The battle for Barnes

It seems inevitable that Barnes moves on from Leicester City this summer. He’s someone who can definitely move to a side in European football and for a good price at that. The work Newcastle United have done to put a deal together seemingly means they’re still best placed to sign him, even if they perhaps need to raise some more funds first.

If newly-minted West Ham or fellow admirers Manchester United decide to firm up their interest, the battle could get really interesting.

The Hammers look set to be in the money when Declan Rice heads to Arsenal, while the Red Devils are always well backed in the transfer market. It could make for another big payday for the Foxes as Enzo Maresca looks to build a squad capable of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.