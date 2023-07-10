Leicester City plotting move for failed Arsenal youngster who’s made his name in Europe

Mavididi, 25, might be a familiar name to some Football League followers. The former Arsenal youngster previously spent time on loan with the likes of Charlton Athletic and Preston North End before leaving North London for Juventus in 2018.

He wouldn’t really get a look-in with the Italian giants, managing just one league appearance for the club. But the Derby-born attacker has made a name for himself in France with Montpellier where he’s been since 2020.

Mavididi has made 98 total appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 21 goals and assisting five more in that time – last season he scored four and assisted two in 26 Ligue 1 outings.

And now, Football Insider say that Leicester City, Lille, and Belgian outfit Brugge are all ‘plotting moves’ to sign Mavididi this summer, and that the Foxes are ‘keen to bring in some new wingers’ with Mavididi high on their shopping list.

Mavididi to Leicester

Mavididi is one of a growing number of young, English players who’ve left big clubs like Arsenal and gone and made a name for themselves in Europe.

It was obviously a risk for the player but he’s not looked back since, and now he has the chance to potentially return to England and show fans how much progression he’s made over the past few years.

Leicester are in need of attacking recruits after losing James Maddison. Harvey Barnes looks set to follow too, so Enzo Maresca could do with a player like Mavididi who can score and create goals and also play in a number of positions.

But with competition rife, a move won’t be simple, and it could yet cost the Foxes a fair bit of money too.