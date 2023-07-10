Leeds United considering RB Leipzig ace as potential striker target

Leeds United are in the market for a new striker and one option under consideration is RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen, according to the Daily Mail.

Leeds United are set to lose a whole host of influential players this summer but now that Daniel Farke is at the helm, the hope will be that some new faces can come in sooner rather than later.

The Whites will be hopeful of building a new squad that can battle for a return to the Premier League and a new striker will be on the shopping list at Elland Road.

The Daily Mail reports that Leeds are now discussing a number of options from Europe and South America, with RB Leipzig’s Danish international Poulsen among the options. The 29-year-old has been with the German side since 2013 but has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

In his time with Leipzig, Poulsen has notched 85 goals and 63 assists in 358 games.

Striker targets eyed

With doubts over the futures of many players including strikers Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo, Leeds United will need a new talisman. It could be that more than one striker ends up arriving, so plenty of options will need to be identified by those at Elland Road.

Poulsen is certainly an intriguing link. He’s spent the vast majority of his career playing at the top of the German game, also making 68 caps for Denmark while testing himself on the European stage with Leipzig too.

He can play as a striker or on the right-wing and is best known for his endeavour and physicality. His goalscoring record isn’t the most eye-catching but he could be a real danger in the Championship and a popular figure among the Leeds United faithful.