Ipswich Town could tear up 29-year-old’s contract amid persisting exit rumours

Ipswich Town could let striker Joe Pigott leave for nothing this summer as he prepares to head elsewhere, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Ipswich Town forward Pigott spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with League One rivals Portsmouth. He netted seven goals and laid on three assists in 44 games as Pompey finished in 8th while parent club Ipswich won automatic promotion.

Rumours have been rife over the striker’s future since and it seems likely that Pigott will move on this summer.

Now, as per reporter Witcoop, Ipswich could let him move on a free transfer despite the fact he has 12 months left on his deal. Talks are continuing over his future but Town could tear up Pigott’s contract in a bid to find him a new club ahead of next season.

Pigott has been with Ipswich since the summer of 2021. He’s played 29 times for the club across all competitions in the two years since his move, chipping in with three goals and two assists along the way.

Best for all?

In an ideal world, Ipswich can get some money back on Pigott this summer. However, given the striker’s need for regular game time and his place in the pecking order, it could be worth taking a hit just to allow him to move on.

The 29-year-old has shown what he’s capable of at League One level before and could prove a shrewd signing for a third-tier side, especially if he’ll be allowed to move on for nothing.

Pigott starred with AFC Wimbledon before and his return of 10 goal contributions in 44 gamed when he was mainly used as a substitute is a respectable return too. With regular game time, the former Charlton Athletic could get back to his best, so it will be hoped a new club can be found sooner rather than later.