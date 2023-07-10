‘I’m just hoping…’: Tony Mowbray makes honest admission on Sunderland’s transfer business so far

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has spoken out on the club’s summer business and what he expects in the next few weeks.

Sunderland have had a busy start to the summer adding the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo, Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt to their squad.

The plan hasn’t changed with Kristjaan Speakman seemingly targeting youngsters with potential to come in at Sunderland and push the club towards the Premier League.

Last season had its fair share of issues for Sunderland despite the on-field success. Star striker Ross Stewart spent months sidelined through injury and with no replacement Mowbray had to find a way to win football matches without an out-and-out goalscorer.

It will be hoped Sunderland learn their lesson, and speaking to The Chronicle on potential business in the coming weeks, Mowbray said:

“Saying things are in the pipeline is good.

“I’m not that closely involved in it, I’m just hoping they pull through and if we do sign the players we’re looking to recruit I’ll be happy because they look like good footballers.

“As the window unfolds in front of us I’m sure reinforcements will be coming, plus the injured players [will be back].”

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Moving on up

Sunderland head to America this week for their pre-season training camp and it’s the perfect opportunity for the squad to gel ahead of what is set to be a tough and competitive Championship campaign.

Many of Sunderland’s new signings are yet to be proven at this level, however that shouldn’t be a huge worry for fans with the youngsters proving last season experience can only get you so far.

Mowbray does need backing in the right areas if he wants to succeed this season at Sunderland. His results will be scrutinised much more than they were last season given his success it simply isn’t fair on the experienced coach if he’s left short in key positions once again.

Hopefully the areas are addressed as early as possible, but nevertheless things are looking exciting for Sunderland fans and they’ll be hoping to get off to a good start in the Championship against Ipswich Town next month.