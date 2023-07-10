Gustavo Hamer latest: Potential price tag and Coventry’s stance discussed as Fulham and Leeds United take interest

Coventry City favourite Gustavo Hamer is being linked with both Fulham and Leeds United.

A recent report from Daily Mail has revealed that Fulham and Leeds United are both keen on signing the 26-year-old Hamer this summer, as he enters the final year of his Coventry City contract.

The Sky Blues paid just £1.5million for him in 2020 and he’s proved to be a great signing, with the Dutchman scoring 11 goals and assisting ten more in the Championship last season.

Potential price tag?

There’s been no suggestion of how much Coventry value Hamer at, but fans will say that he should fetch the same kind of fee that Viktor Gyokeres who is reportedly closing in on an £18.5million move to Sporting CP plus add-ons.

Although a different position, Hamer is just as quality a player as Gyokeres and his importance to the side is equal, so Coventry will be expecting another hefty payday should they be forced to cash in on Hamer this summer.

Transfermarkt value Hamer at €8million (£6.87million), but expect Coventry to want upwards of £15million for the midfielder.

Potential stance?

Expect Coventry City to hold the same stance with Hamer that they have done with Gyokeres. The Swede was always up for sale this summer as he too is in the final year of his Coventry deal, but the Sky Blues are holding out for a decent price for their star striker.

Hamer then, unless he unexpectedly signs a new deal with Coventry, looks set to be for sale this summer. Coventry will have to listen to offers for the midfielder given his contract situation, but expect Mark Robins’ side to hold out for another big payday.

Hamer will certainly need replacing at Coventry should he be sold this summer. But with the money from Gyokeres’ seemingly imminent sale, and then the potential sale of Hamer too, Robins should have more than enough resources to rebuild his squad this summer.