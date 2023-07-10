Fulham and Leeds United want Championship midfielder who’s in the final year of his contract

Fulham and Leeds United are keen on Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, reports Daily Mail.

Hamer, 26, joined Coventry City from PEC Zwolle in 2020. The Sky Blues signed him for a reported fee of £1.5million and he’s been a key player since, racking up 130 total appearances for Coventry City with 19 goals and 23 assists to his name.

He’s seen links to Premier League clubs in the past and the latest team to be credited with an interest in Hamer is Fulham. Daily Mail say that the Cottagers could make a move for Hamer this summer as he enters the final year of his Coventry contract, with Leeds United also retaining an interest in Hamer who’s been linked in the past.

Last season, the Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder featured 44 times in Championship fixtures, scoring 11 and assisting 10 – he scored the goal that sent Coventry into the play-off final and he also scored their only goal in the final itself.

Hamer on the move

Hamer was a standout player in the Championship last season, let alone a standout player for Coventry. And he showed that he can perform in the toughest games scoring in two out of Coventry’s three play-off fixtures.

He’s a really well-rounded midfield player who is very well-suited to the English game, with his eye for goal and eye for a pass having really developed over the past year.

It’s no surprise to see teams like Fulham and Leeds looking at him, but how much Coventry will command for him remains to be seen.

The Sky Blues look set to lose Viktor Gyokeres and so losing Hamer would be another blow. But the player is in the final year of his contract and so it looks likely that he’s up for sale this summer.