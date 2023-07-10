Free agent striker linked and more: Coventry City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

It’s a busy summer for Coventry City, with player exits looking likely following their play-off heartbreak at the end of last season.

And the main player exit set to happen at Coventry City this summer is that of Viktor Gyokeres. He’s been in headlines for the past 12 months now and after another impressive season in the second term, he finally looks set to make his big money move.

It’s Portuguese side Sporting CP who look set to land the Swedish striker, with the latest on his move coming from Portuguese outlet Record – they say (via Sport Witness) that Gyokeres is flying out to complete his move tomorrow ahead of signing a five-year deal with the club.

Another major potential departure for the Sky Blues this summer could be that of Gustavo Hamer. Fresh reports have credited Fulham and Leeds United with an interest in the Dutchman, who scored the goal that sent Coventry into the play-off final, and then their only goal in the final itself.

And Mark Robins also has the potential exit of Matt Godden to worry about. Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that Derby County are keen on the striker but also that the Sky Blues fancy free agent forward Billy Sharp, who could potentially be replacing Godden this summer.

Elsewhere, reports last week claimed that Coventry City and West Brom had both made approaches to released Stoke City man Nick Powell who’s since signed for League Two side Stockport County, whilst released Coventry man Fankaty Dabo is reportedly closing in on a move to Charlton Athletic.

For the Sky Blues then, this summer looks like it holds a lot of potential pitfalls. Player exits will hurt Robins who’s spent time building this side into a promotion-challenging one. But such is the life of a Championship side – expect Coventry to come back stronger should they have money to spend this summer.