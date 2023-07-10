Fabrizio Romano reveals full agreement over Leeds United player exit

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca’s loan-to-buy switch to Real Betis is fully agreed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said.

Leeds United will see a whole host of players move on before the Championship season commences and among those widely tipped for an exit is Spanish midfielder Roca. Rumours have been rife over a move away and it was said earlier this month that a switch to Real Betis looked likely.

Now, trusted reporter Romano has issued a fresh update on proceedings.

Speaking on Twitter, Romano states that a full agreement has been reached over Roca’s move to Betis. He will sign on loan initially, though an option to make the move permanent next summer is included in the deal.

Roca is set to join alongside ex-Arsenal man Hector Bellerin but Betis are working to offload some players before announcing new deals, it is added.

Betis have full agreement in place with Leeds United for Marc Roca to join on loan with buy option clause. 🟢🇪🇸 Hector Bellerín has also agreed terms with Betis days ago, he’s ready to return at the club. Betis, working to complete outgoings before announcing new signing. pic.twitter.com/5wCIsSyTIw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Roca’s impending exit comes after 36 appearances last season. In the process, he chipped in with a goal and two assists.

More movement at Elland Road

Speculation has been rife over potential exits at Leeds United and while it will be hoped that some stars can stay, keeping them onboard after relegation won’t be easy, even with Daniel Farke now in place. Roca is among those who have seemed likely for an exit and as Betis look to get the deal done, it feels like a matter of time before he moves on.

He’s played at the very top of the game before with some sizeable clubs, so it would’ve been a surprise to see him drop down to play Championship football.

Hopefully talk will turn to some potential incomings soon as Farke shapes the squad to his liking ahead of a promotion push.