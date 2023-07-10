Everton hold interest in 32-year-old Leeds United man, report claims

Everton hold an interest in Leeds United forward Rodrigo, as per the Daily Mail.

Leeds United are set to see a string of first-team players move on this summer and as one of the few players to have made a decent impression despite the team’s struggles, Rodrigo could be among those who exit.

He notched 15 goals in 35 games last season – his best individual return since joining in 2020. The Brazil-born forward took himself to 28 goals and five assists in 97 games for the Whites but following relegation, he might’ve played his last competitive game for the club.

The Daily Mail reports that Rodrigo is among the Leeds United players drawing interest from elsewhere who could leave.

Everton are said to hold an interest as they bid to bolster their attacking ranks after narrowly staving off the drop. The Leeds man has a year left on his contract so after relegation, this could be the Whites’ best chance of getting money back on a player they spent £27m on.

On the move?

It would be a surprise to see a player of Rodrigo’s pedigree playing in the Championship, especially with interest from a top-tier side in Everton. Even at 32, he showed last season just what he’s capable of, and that was in a struggling side.

The Whites will probably make a pretty significant loss but unfortunately, that’s the reality of selling players after relegation.

Everton have had financial issues to contend with so it will be interesting to see if they can reach Leeds’ valuation for the Spaniard. If he does move on, he’ll do so with the well wishes of the Elland Road faithful after showing fight amid Leeds’ struggles, even if his best efforts weren’t enough to drag the side away from relegation.