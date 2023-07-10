Everton discussed double striker swap with Blackburn Rovers for midfield star Adam Wharton

Everton discussed a potential swap deal involving Ellis Simms and Tom Cannon for Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton a few weeks ago, the Daily Mail has said.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Wharton caught the eye last season as he broke through the academy and into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team. In fact, the 19-year-old has quickly become one of the most promising talents in the EFL, with plenty of top clubs taking note of his abilities.

Everton are one of the latest sides to be credited with interest in the Rovers prodigy and The Sun said on Sunday that Toffees boss Sean Dyche was willing to send new Coventry City man Simms to Ewood Park to try and get Wharton.

Now, the Daily Mail has said a swap deal involving Simms and fellow striker Tom Cannon for Wharton was discussed a few weeks back.

Of course, Simms has now signed for the Sky Blues. Cannon has interest too, with Sunderland, Luton Town and Preston North End linked.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Interest in Wharton

Given Wharton’s talents, it isn’t a surprise to see that he’s drawn such interest. He looks like he’s been playing senior football for years and looks to have a future at the top of the game ahead of him.

While a Simms and Cannon swap for the youngster is out of the question after Simms’ move, it will be interesting to see if Everton come in with a different offer for his services as Sean Dyche looks to strengthen his ranks on a budget given the Toffees’ continued financial issues.

Interest in Wharton is sure to persist but it remains to be seen whether or not Blackburn can be tempted into selling. Rovers have their own ambitions and will see academy graduate Wharton as a big part of their side moving forward.