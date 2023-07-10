Derby County have discussed deal for Championship defender

Derby County could land Kane Wilson from Bristol City this summer as part of Jason Knight’s potential switch to Ashton Gate, reports John Percy.

Derby County are poised to lose their midfielder to the Championship ahead of next season.

Knight, who is a Republic of Ireland international, has been a key player for the Rams over recent years.

The Telegraph reporter Percy says he is ‘close’ to leaving for the Robins in a deal worth around £2million but Wilson potentially heading the other way has been discussed (see tweet below).

#BristolCity are close to signing #dcfc midfielder Jason Knight for a fee of around £2m. Republic of Ireland international has not travelled to Spain for Derby’s training camp and will have a medical in the next few days. Kane Wilson move to Derby has been discussed in talks — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 9, 2023

Decent option for Derby

At the age of 23, Wilson would be an ideal long-term addition for Derby if they were able to persuade him to drop down a league. He only joined Bristol City last summer but has struggled to make an impact for Nigel Pearson’s side.

The right-back penned a three-year deal with the Robins but only went on to make seven appearances for them in all competitions, five of which came in the league, and he had some injury problems last term.

Wilson rose up through the academy ranks at West Brom and went on to play once for the Baggies’ senior team. He also had loan spells away at Exeter City, Tranmere Rovers and Walsall to get some experience under his belt.

The defender then left the Hawthorns permanently in 2020 and was snapped up by Forest Green Rovers, where he went on to win the League Two title under now Luton Town manager Rob Edwards before switching to Bristol City.

Derby have been busy over recent weeks as they look to mount a push for promotion from League One under Paul Warne in the next campaign and Wilson would be another shrewd acquisition if they could strike an agreement.