Cheltenham Town to look at free agent after Dundee United exit

Cheltenham Town have taken Liam Smith on trial following his departure from Dundee United, as per a report by GloucestershireLive.

Cheltenham Town will cast their eyes over the right-back as he weighs up his options as a free agent.

Smith, who is 27-years-old, was released by Dundee United when his contract expired at the end of June following their relegation to the Scottish Championship.

GloucestershireLive report that the Robins will play him in their pre-season friendly against Swindon Supermarine on Tuesday.

Option for Cheltenham

Smith would add more competition and depth to Cheltenham’s defensive department if they decide to hand him a deal as they prepare for Wade Elliott’s second full campaign at the helm. They finished 16th last term and were nine points above the drop zone in the end.

The defender has never played in England before though so his lack of experience in the Football League is something that will be taken into consideration.

Smith started his career in the academy at Rangers before moving to Hearts as a youngster. He then made 38 appearances in all competitions during his time in Edinburgh, as well as having loan spells away at East Fife, Raith Rovers and St Mirren to get some experience under his belt.

Ayr United snapped him up on a permanent basis back in 2018 but he spent only a year at Somerset Park before Dundee United came calling. He went on to play 73 times for the Terrors altogether and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in his first year.

Smith will now be looking to show Cheltenham what he can do as he hunts for a new home. Elliott has so far signed goalkeeper Jamie Pardington, defender Curtis Davies and attacker Rob Street.