Chances of Sunderland signing Everton man become clearer after price tag claim

Sunderland’s chances of signing Everton striker Tom Cannon appear unlikely with Championship rivals Preston North End still in the race for his signature, as per the Liverpool Echo.

Cannon, 20, spent part of last season on loan at Championship side Preston North End. He scored eight and assisted one in 20 second tier outings impressing fans with his eye for goal.

The England-born striker came through the ranks at Everton and immediately impressed with his goal scoring form. In 97 academy appearances across Everton’s U18 and U21 squads he scored 51 goals and assisted 14 more.

Chances in Everton’s senior side are yet to really come around for him, but they don’t seem that far away. Since returning from his loan spell at Deepdale earlier this summer it seemed inevitable he’d be linked with a move back, and he was but with Sunderland and Luton Town also reportedly joining the race (via Alan Nixon).

However, the latest update states Cannon is out of Sunderland’s pay structure ruling out a move to the north east. The Black Cats are apparently turning their attention to targets abroad. It goes onto say Preston North End have held several meetings with Everton and remain hopeful of striking either a loan or permanent deal for Cannon this summer.

Still lacking depth

Tony Mowbray helped guide Sunderland to a top six finish last season and he did so without a natural striker for a large part of the campaign.

Sunderland recently signed Luis Hemir Semedo from Benfica, but that still only leaves them with two strikers and given Ross Stewart is yet to recover from his long-term injury Kristjaan Speakman needs at least another option in this area this summer.

It will be hoped the lessons of last season will ensure a similar scenario doesn’t happen again, but it’s no secret Sunderland are specific with their recruitment and if the right man doesn’t arise, they won’t sign anyone.

Still, there’s plenty of time yet and the latest Cannon disappointment shouldn’t derail their summer too much.

Sunderland begin their season with a home clash against Ipswich Town next month.