Burton Albion in talks over free agent swoop, reporter claims

Burton Albion are in talks with Ryan Sweeney following his departure from Dundee, reports Alan Nixon.

Burton Albion are interested in signing the defender on a free transfer as they prepare for another season in League One.

Sweeney, who is 26-years-old, is considering his options after cutting ties with Dundee following their promotion from the Scottish Championship in the last campaign.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that he has emerged on the Brewers’ radar and they are in negotiations over a potential switch for him to the Pirelli Stadium.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Shrewd option for Burton

Landing Sweeney would be a shrewd move by Burton as he has experience of playing in the Football League in the past. He started out at AFC Wimbledon and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

The centre-back went on to play 13 times for the Dons’ senior team before landing a transfer to the Premier League when Stoke City came calling. However, he never played for the Potters though and was shipped out on loan to Bristol Rovers twice in the third tier before leaving the bet365 Stadium permanently to join Mansfield Town.

Sweeney was a key man during his time with the Stags and played 127 matches for the Nottinghamshire outfit, chipping in with seven goals from the back, prior to his Scotland move.

He has since enjoyed his time at Dens Park and has got plenty of game time under his belt. The Londoner is ready for a new chapter though and Burton could provide him with a new challenge.

Dino Maamria’s side have delved into the transfer market to sign striker Cole Stockton, attacker Mason Bennett, midfielder Rekeem Harper, forward Josh Gordon and goalkeepers Max Crocombe and Jamal Blackman.