Burnley man wanted and more: The Cardiff City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Cardiff City are preparing for Erol Bulut’s first full season in charge following his summer arrival.

The former Fenerbahce boss was chosen as the club’s replacement for Sabri Lamouchi after he left at the end of last term. The Bluebirds have been linked with a few players over the course of the past seven days.

Firstly, talkSPORT have reported that Aaron Ramsey has held talks about a potential return to Cardiff. He is a free agent following his departure from Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice and he is weighing up his next move in the game.

The 32-year-old, who has made 82 caps for the Wales national team, rose up through the youth ranks of the Bluebirds and played 22 games as a youngster. He left in 2008 and has since also played for Arsenal and Juventus.

Bulut’s side are reportedly keen on CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke and he has been given permission to leave his current club, according to PFC-CSKA (via Wales Online). He has played three times for Nigeria so far in his career.

Ejuke spent time on loan at Hertha Berlin in the last campaign but couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the Bundesliga. He has also had spells at Vålerenga and Heerenveen in the past.

Cardiff are said to be interested in Burnley defender Bobby Thomas after his impressive temporary stint at Barnsley last term. That’s according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, who claims QPR are also interested.

Mark Harris has left the Cardiff City Stadium recently following the expiration of his contract. Nixon has also reported on his Patreon that Blackpool and Oxford United want him now in League One.

Elsewhere, defender Oliver Denham has been given the green light to head out on loan to get some more experience under his belt. He will spend the upcoming campaign with Dundee United in the Scottish Championship.