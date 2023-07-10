Brentford looking at potential £4m swoop for impressive Swansea City man

Brentford are looking into a potential £4million deal for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood, reports Daily Mail.

Wood, 21, joined Swansea City from Middlesbrough ahead of last season. He was struggling to get into the Boro first-team but he steadily became a key player for the Swans, going on to play 40 times in the league last season and helping the Welsh club to achieve a 10th place finish.

Previous reports have suggested that former Swans boss Russell Martin wants to bring Wood to Southampton this summer. But Daily Mail are now claiming that Brentford are ‘taking a look at a £4million deal’ for the Englishman, who ‘has interest from a number of clubs’.

The Swans look set to lose several key players this summer with the likes of Joel Piroe out of contract in a year’s time and Matt Grimes attracting growing interest from Martin’s Southampton.

Wood to Brentford

Wood gave a very impressive account of himself last season. Middlesbrough must be kicking themselves that they didn’t give him a chance in the Championship, but Boro’s trash has turned out to be Swansea’s treasure.

This £4million price tag though seems very low for a young, English player and so whether there’s substance to that remains to be seen.

Wood though certainly looks like the type of player that Brentford would target and it’s no surprise to hear that other teams are taking a look.

Swansea need to be careful not too offload too many players this summer. Player sales are a part of being a Championship team though and Swansea know that, but if they decide to sell then they need to give themselves enough time to find replacements.