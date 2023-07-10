Blackburn Rovers man told he can leave amid previous links to Charlton Athletic

Blackburn Rovers defender Tayo Edun has been told he can leave the club this summer with Charlton Athletic among those interested, as per Darren Witcoop.

Edun, 25, played just eight games for Jon Dahl Tomasson in the Championship last season. The versatile defender spent time in Blackburn Rovers’ youth sides failing to find consistent minutes in the second tier.

The former England youth international can play several different roles across both the defence and even in midfield. The former Fulham academy graduate has looked to be on the move for sometime now and recent developments confirm this.

Witcoop has revealed Edun has been omitted from Blackburn Rovers’ training camp squad and the 25-year-old has been told he is free to leave this summer. Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City are among the clubs that have previously shown interest in him.

Blackburn left-back Tayo Edun has has omitted from the club’s pre-season trip to Austria and told he can leave. Charlton among the clubs who have shown an interest. #BRFC #CAFC #BlackburnRovers — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 10, 2023

A tidy signing

Edun still has room to grow as a player and there are certainly improvements he should be striving to make. However, in the third tier he would be a very good bit of business for any side and with the Addicks hopeful of kicking on in League One it could be a good place for him to reignite his career again.

This transfer seems more like a question of when and not if, but now it is public knowledge he has been told he can leave it wouldn’t be surprising to see several clubs begin to make moves for Edun.

The 25-year-old is now in the final year of his contract. That and his lack of game time recently means Rovers won’t be expecting a huge sum to come in for Edun this summer.

It would be ideal for Edun to make a switch soon to give him more time at his new club to settle down before the start of the new campaign in just under a month time.

It’ll be interesting to see who comes in for Edun and whether Charlton Athletic make a concrete bid following this development.