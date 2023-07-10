Blackburn man linked and more: The Blackpool transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Blackpool are heading back down to League One. But with Neil Critchley back at the helm, there seems to be a growing sense of optimism for the future.

All seems to be forgiven after Critchley left Blackpool for Aston Villa ahead of last season. And last season was one to forget for the Seasiders who were relegated form the Championship after a two-year stay in the second tier.

But the club are one of the early favourites for promotion next season and they’ve already made some positive signings this summer, bringing in all of Albie Morgan, Matthew Pennington, Oliver Norburn, and Richard O’Donnell.

And there’s other names linked with a move to Bloomfield Road this summer as well, with reports over the weekend revealing that Liverpool youngster Layton Stewart is a loan target for Blackpool.

Pete O’Rourke claims that Blackpool and fellow League One sides Barnsley and Northampton Town are all keen on a loan move for the 20-year-old Stewart.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders are in another League One transfer battle for the loan signing of Blackburn Rovers’ Jack Vale.

Football Insider claimed earlier this month that the Rovers man has been told he can leave on loan this summer and that Blackpool and Derby County are both keen on acquiring his services ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

And lastly, Darren Witcoop says that Blackpool are among those interested in a move for experienced free agent striker Chris Martin.

The 34-year-old striker was let go by QPR at the end of last season but Witcoop says that the R’s are considering bringing him back, with Blackpool among the teams also interested in a potential free swoop for the veteran.

For Blackpool then, the summer so far has been positive, and there could yet be some more positive signings made ahead of a tough League One campaign.