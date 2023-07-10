Bid readied for PL man and more: Sunderland summer transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Sunderland have already signed four new players this summer, and it looks like there could be a few more arriving on Wearside before the September 1st deadline.

And one name linked with Sunderland over the weekend is Everton striker Tom Cannon.

The Sun revealed on Sunday that Sunderland, Preston, and Luton Town are all keen on the 20-year-old, who flourished on loan at Preston last season.

But it’s said that Sunderland are the ones ready to make a move, with Tony Mowbray’s side apparently set to table a £3million bid for the Irishman.

Elsewhere, reports coming out of Ukraine (via Roker Report) have credited Sunderland with an interest in Zorya Lugansk attacker Nazariy Rusyn.

The 24-year-old former Dynamo Kyiv man is apparently of interest to the Black Cats – he can play in a variety of roles in attack and is currently under contract until 2025.

And in terms of outgoings, Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth is looking increasingly likely to leave the Stadium of Light this summer, with Blackburn Rovers looking like his likeliest destination.

The latest on Batth is that Rovers are ready to offer him a two-year deal ahead of his Sunderland contract extension in a year’s time, with Mowbray having commented on the 32-year-old’s future.

Mowbray said:

“We have to wait and see – it seems strange, doesn’t it, to be talking about your player of the year last year leaving.

“But we have signed two young centre halves [Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis], you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren’t too far away.

“You reach a certain age in football and you want to play, I get on really with Danny and I’ve been there myself as a player. Let’s see what the next six weeks brings on that front. He was amazing last year, I have to say that.”

And Mowbray has also commented on the future of Jack Clarke. The 22-year-old is the subject of transfer interest from Burnley who’ve submitted multiple bids for the ex-Spurs man this summer.

Mowbray said of Clarke:

“My conversation with him – and again, I don’t get overly involved with what goes on behind the scenes. He said to me he loves playing here, he’s in no rush to leave but if that’s what pans out, he’s a footballer, if he moves he moves.”

For the Black Cats then, more look set to arrive. But player signings could coincide with some player exits, and some major exits at that.