Barnsley set to seal swoop for National League star

Barnsley are set to win the battle for Halifax Town centre-back Jesse Debrah, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Barnsley are in the market for new recruits as they embark on a fresh chapter at Oakwell.

Neill Collins is taking over as boss after Michael Duff’s move to Swansea City and with star defender Mads Andersen making the move to Premier League new boys Luton Town, a new standout centre-back will be on the shopping list.

Now, as per a report from reporter Nixon, a new central defender might not be far away from joining.

Nixon has said on his Patreon that Barnsley are set to sign centre-back Jesse Debrah, who has been plying his trade in the National League with Halifax Town. Debrah is a former Millwall youngster and current England C international. He’s impressed in non-league football since dropping down the ladder but looks to have earned himself an eye-catching step up.

New man for Collins

Incoming manager Collins will be keen to make a mark on the squad once arriving from Tampa Bay Rowdies so the signing of Debrah will come as music to his ears. Shaping the squad to his liking will be key to success in his first EFL job, so it will be hoped some more fresh faces aren’t too far away.

Debrah looks to be a solid signing for Barnsley and their defensive department. He’s looked capable of making a return to the Football League for a while now and after failing to make the grade with Millwall before, he’ll be determined to make good of his latest opportunity.

Debrah has shown leadership qualities with the Shaymen too. He’s captained them on a number of occasions and now, he looks set for a chance to test himself in League One football.