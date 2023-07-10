3 Tom Cannon alternatives Preston North End should consider this summer

Preston North End have been linked with a move for Everton striker Tom Cannon in a move that would see him return to Deepdale this summer.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 12th in the Championship last season after a woeful turn of form to finish the season saw them drift away from a top six spot.

Despite the inconsistencies, the Lilywhites were impressive at times throughout last season and part of their success can be attributed to the performances of Cannon after he arrived later in the season from Goodison Park.

His impressive goal-scoring form saw him become a favourite among supporters and his name has been linked with a return to Preston North End again this summer.

However, it does appear that this one won’t be a straight forward deal to make and for that reason Lowe should have alternatives ready just incase.

Here we look at three Cannon alternatives Preston North End should consider this summer.

Sam Surridge – Nottingham Forest

Surridge, 24, made 20 Premier League appearances for Steve Cooper’s side last year, scoring just the once in the league.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away for sometime now with reported interest from Sunderland dating back to January. That didn’t materialise, but the interest hasn’t gone away with fellow second tier side Leeds United now reportedly monitoring the striker.

It is said around £2.2million is what Leeds United are prepared to pay and this sort of fee wouldn’t be impossible for Preston North End to cover. Surridge’s contract expires next season so a loan move does seem unlikely.

Josh Maja

Maja, 24, recently became a free agent following his release from French side Bordeaux. He was the club’s top scorer in the second tier in France last season and despite being offered a new contract Maja decided to turn it down with reports suggesting he favours a move back to England.

The former Sunderland prospect has potential Championship suitors and has proven he has a natural eye for goal, much like Cannon.

Maja is unproven as of yet in the Championship, but there’s definitely scope for him to be a success should he join a second tier club this season.

Lyle Taylor

Released from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, Taylor is another name on the list available on a free.

The 33-year-old is significantly older than the other suggestions and Cannon himself, but he does score goals and on a free he would be a good pickup for a lot of second tier sides.

Taylor will likely have a fair few clubs in both the Championship and League One after him this summer, but the challenge of pushing Preston North End into the top six may tempt him to Deepdale if they were to make a move for him this summer window.