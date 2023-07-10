3 Matty Godden alternatives Derby County should consider after new transfer link

Derby County need another striker this summer and over the weekend, it was claimed Coventry City’s Matty Godden is a target.

Alan Nixon reported the Rams’ interest on his Patreon and it could prove to be a popular move among supporters given that the Coventry City man has proven himself as a goalscorer in both the Championship and League One.

However, given it might seem a fairly ambitious swoop, it could be wise for Derby County to keep some potential alternatives in mind too. Here, we put forward three strikers worth considering…

Mark Harris – Free agent

Free agent deals will be the easiest for the Rams to do this summer and Mark Harris could be one worth looking at. His goalscoring record with Cardiff City didn’t really catch the eye but at 24, the five-time Wales international can play anywhere across the front three and has plenty of time to maximise his potential.

With some regular game time in League One, Harris could come good and find goalscoring form.

Sam Smith – Free agent

Another player without a club is powerful striker Smith, who could be ready to move to a team further up the division after catching the eye with struggles Cambridge United over last season. The ex-Reading and Manchester United youngster notched 13 goals and three assists in 45 league games.

At 25, he’d be a more long-term option than the vastly experienced players County have been signing in recent windows.

Sinclair Armstrong – QPR

20-year-old Armstrong has the makings of a fantastic striker. After catching the eye at youth level, he’s impressed in the National League on loan as well before holding down a senior role with the R’s last season.

He has the physical traits to be a real nuisance at League One level and if he can find some goalscoring form, a Derby County loan could be perfect for both clubs and the player.