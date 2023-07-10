3 Keyendrah Simmonds alternatives Bradford City should consider this summer

Bradford City have been linked with a swoop for the free agent along with League One pair Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town.

Simmonds, who is 22-years-old, was released by Birmingham City at the end of last season and is now available. Here is a look at three alternatives who the Bantams should target instead…

Tyler Walker, free agent

He is weighing up his options following his departure from Championship side Coventry City and luring him to Valley Parade would be a statement of intent by the Bantams. The former England youth international has scored 69 goals in 244 appearances in his career in all competitions to date.

The attacker rose up through the ranks at Nottingham Forest and had loan spells away at Burton Albion, Stevenage, Port Vale, Bolton Wanderers, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City before leaving permanently for the Coventry Building Society Arena in 2020.

Macauley Bonne, free agent

The Zimbabwe international is unattached right now and is a decent option for Bradford. He cut ties with Charlton Athletic when his contract expired at the end of June.

Bonne is a proven goalscorer in the Football League but needs to find somewhere where he can get regular football after a tough past couple of seasons.

Luke Jephcott, free agent

Plymouth Argyle made the decision to release him at the end of last term after their promotion to the second tier. The 23-year-old spent the last campaign on loan at Swindon Town in League Two to get some game time under his belt.

The Welshman fired 37 goals in 118 matches for the Pilgrims before finding the net on seven occasions for the Robins so knows where the back of the net is.