3 Gustavo Hamer replacements Coventry City should consider amid Fulham links

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has been linked with a move away this summer with both Fulham and Leeds United interested in the Dutchman.

Hamer, 26, was a standout performer for Mark Robins last season. Hamer’s performances helped Coventry City to Wembley where they were narrowly beaten by Luton Town in the play-off final.

The 26-year-old scored 11 and assisted ten in 44 league outings last season and it’s not a surprise his name is being linked with a move away.

Holding onto Hamer seems like a big ask, so here we look at three replacements Coventry City should consider if Hamer departs this summer…

Lewis Fiorini – Manchester City

The Manchester City youngster spent last season on loan at Blackpool in the second tier. Fiorini struggled to find any form last year, but in a poor Blackpool side and given his struggle with injuries, it doesn’t seem like a major concern.

The 21-year-old has proven his ability in senior football with an impressive loan spell at Lincoln City a couple of seasons ago. His ability to go forward and contribute on the score sheet as well as sit back and protect his defence makes him a valuable asset to have.

Hibernian have been linked with him this summer, but the Sky Blues could definitely challenge that interest if they wanted.

Jay Matete – Sunderland

Matete spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle. The 22-year-old made 19 League One appearances and contributed to three goals as his side earned promotion to the second tier.

The former Fleetwood Town midfielder has shown glimpses of quality and fans on Wearside are excited to see how he does this season, but with Sunderland quite strong in this area, they may be tempted should a worthwhile bid come in for Matete.

This won’t be an easy one to pull off, but the Sky Blues certainly have the funds now to test the waters in an ambitious move.

Lewis O’Brien – Nottingham Forest

O’Brien is currently on loan in American with DC United. The 24-year-old has made 16 league outings in America scoring one and assisting one.

The short-term loan move came after O’Brien struggled to find consistent game time in the Premier League for Steve Cooper’s Forest playing just 13 top tier games last season.

Signing O’Brien on a permanent deal may be a tall order, but a loan move would make a lot of sense as he looks to find form before potentially returning to The City Ground in the running for a spot in Cooper’s plans.

O’Brien has been linked with Sheffield United this summer, but the report states Cooper is reluctant to sell O’Brien to a direct rival with the boss rating him highly and that could open the door for a Coventry City loan move this summer.