3 Fankaty Dabo alternatives Charlton Athletic should consider this summer

Charlton Athletic are keen to secure a deal to sign free agent defender Fankaty Dabo, as reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Charlton Athletic are looking to snap up the right-back following his departure from Coventry City at the end of last season.

Dabo, who is 27-years-old, spent the past four years on the books of the Sky Blues. Here is a look at three alternatives who the Addicks should consider signing instead…

Kane Wilson, Bristol City

The former Forest Green Rovers man only joined Bristol City 12 months ago but has struggled to break into their first-team in the Championship. At the age of 23, he would be an ideal long-term addition for the Addicks if they were able to persuade him to drop down a league.

He rose up through the youth ranks at West Brom and went on to play once for their senior team, as well as having loan spells away at Exeter City, Walsall and Tranmere Rovers to gain experience.

Tom Hamer, free agent

The Oldham Athletic academy graduate saw his deal at Burton Albion expire at the end of last month and will be weighing up his options now. Hamer joined the Brewers back in 2021 and was a hit during his time at the Pirelli Stadium, playing 78 games in all competitions.

He would be a shrewd signing by Charlton and is four years younger than Dabo as well which would be a positive.

Matthew Olosunde, free agent

Preston North End decided to cut ties with him earlier this summer and he is an option on a free transfer. Olosunde, who is 25-years-old, is a USA international with a single cap under his belt.

He needs to get his career back on track and is available if Dean Holden needs to find an alternative full-back over the coming weeks.