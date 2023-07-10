3 Di’Shon Bernard alternatives Portsmouth must consider as frustrating transfer wait continues

Portsmouth have been keen to bring loan man Di’Shon Bernard back permanently but as of yet, a deal has proven elusive.

Bernard’s deal with Manchester United is officially up but Bernard has been with Jamaica for their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. And after the Reggae Boyz progressed to the semi-finals, the wait to sign Bernard has been pushed back again.

Portsmouth have been remaining patient given that Bernard would be an impressive coup but The News has said the club are weighing up alternatives. With that in mind, here are three centre-backs Pompey must consider…

Taylor Moore – Free agent

If it’s a permanent centre-back Pompey are after, free agent Moore could be an ideal option.

The versatile defender proved a big hit on loan with League One rivals Shrewsbury Town last season and is now available for nothing after the expiry of his Bristol City deal. He’s spent the vast majority of his career in his primary role at centre-back but last season, he added more strings to his bow by filling in as a defensive midfielder and right wing-back too.

Michael Rose – Free agent

Another player without a club ahead of next season is centre-back Rose, who could be a great signing for a lower level Championship side or ambitious League One team. At 27, he’s more experienced that Bernard and he’s got a League One promotion to his name too.

He played 24 times last season as Coventry made it to the play-off final and could emerge as a real leader at the back for Pompey.

Ashley Phillips – Blackburn Rovers

Last but not least is someone worth keeping in mind if a loan is in Portsmouth’s thinking. Pompey enjoyed success in signing centre-back Hayden Carter on loan from Blackburn Rovers previously and if prodigy Ashley Phillips becomes available, they could repeat that Carter trick.

Phillips is up there with England’s most promising young defenders after finding first-team chances at just 17. The 18-year-old has already shown he’s above the level of youth football and could thrive with regular game time out on loan.