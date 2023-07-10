3 Danny Batth alternatives Blackburn Rovers should consider this summer

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for Danny Batth this summer with his future at Sunderland up in the air.

Batth, 32, was one of Sunderland’s standout performers last season. The experienced central defender was able to command the Black Cats’ defence despite often playing with youngsters and unnatural defenders.

He has now entered the final year of his contract and amid reports that Sunderland won’t be renewing, Rovers have stepped up their interest and are said to be offering the 32-year-old more security with a two-year deal.

However, Batth is set to travel to the US this week with Sunderland and whilst a deal looks likely, it cannot be certain so it’s best for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side to have alternatives ready just in case Batth remains on Wearside.

Here we suggest three alternatives Blackburn Rovers should consider instead of Danny Batth…

Axel Tuanzebe

The recently-released Manchester United man is now a free agent. At 25-year-old Tuanzebe has room to improve and grow as a player and whilst he may not have the natural leadership qualities of Batth, he offers a different skillset as a defender.

Tuanzebe has proven he can perform in the second tier before and under the guidance of Tomasson he could become a feature in Blackburn Rovers’ defence as they look to finish inside the top six this season.

Joel Latibeaudiere

Latibeaudiere, 23, has spent the past few years at Swansea City. The versatile defender contributed to five goals last season in the second tier and proved to be a very solid defensive option at this level.

His recent departure following the expiration of his contract came as a surprise to some, but that makes the 23-year-old available on a free transfer and for most clubs in the Championship that would be a shrewd bit of business.

Tomasson would be able to utilise the England-born Jamaican as more of a ball-playing defender which could fit quite well in Blackburn’s typical system.

Rovers have been linked with a move for Latibeaudiere already this summer, but nothing has materialised yet.

Liam Moore

The former Reading defender is another man available on a free this summer. The 30-year-old is a more like-for-like alternative to Batth, but given Blackburn Rovers could get more time out of Moore, it may be a viable option to consider.

Moore had a tough year at the Royals suffering relegation from the second tier, but his vast experience at this level leaves him well equipped to bounce back and help Blackburn Rovers next season.

Question marks may be raised over whether Moore could play every game in a very long and competitive campaign, but even if not he could pass on some valuable knowledge to the younger defenders coming through the ranks at Ewood Park.