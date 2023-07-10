3 centre-backs QPR should consider amid recent links with Burnley swoop

QPR are reportedly among the sides keen on Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas as Gareth Ainsworth bids to bolster his ranks.

Reporter Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon that both the R’s and Championship rivals Cardiff City are keen on a loan swoop for the 22-year-old following his spells with Barnsley and Bristol Rovers during the 2022/23 campaign.

QPR need more options at centre-back but with the rival interest in Thomas in mind, it could be wise to consider some potential alternatives as well. Here, we put forward three players worth considering…

Axel Tuanzebe – Free agent

For Championship clubs looking at signing a centre-back, Tuanzebe has to be on the radar. He’s left Manchester United and while Thomas would be a loan, a shrewd free transfer pickup can not be frowned upon.

Tuanzebe has shown he’s got what it takes to impress at Championship level and with more regular game time at a permanent home, he could really maximise his potential. He won’t be short of options this summer but Tuanzebe would be a great signing for the R’s.

CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley

If it has to be a loan, QPR could be wise to consider Thomas’ Burnley teammate Egan-Riley.

Fresh off the back of a spell on loan in Scotland, Egan-Riley could be ready to step up to Championship football. He would offer Gareth Ainsworth some helpful versatility at the back, playing as a defensive midfielder or right-back as well as his more natural role at the heart of defence.

James Hill – AFC Bournemouth

Hill is another promising young centre-back who has impressed in Scotland and a Championship chance could be next. He caught the eye in League One with Fleetwood Town before making his move to Bournemouth and though a breakthrough with the Cherries has eluded him, he remains one to watch for the years to come.

He impressed in the third-tier at a young age so with another season of senior football under his belt, 21-year-old Hill could be ready to catch the eye with QPR.