25-year-old set for Plymouth Argyle medical today ahead of six-figure transfer

Hazard, 25, has been in the Celtic set up since 2014. He made his first-team debut during the 2019/20 season but he’s managed to rack up just five league appearances since, spending time out on loan in Scotland and in Finland for a spell last year.

He’s been closely linked with a move to Plymouth Argyle ahead of their return to the Championship, and now Football Insider say that the shot-stopper is set to undergo his medical with the south coast club today ahead of a £150,000 move.

Hazard has four caps for Northern Ireland and he looks set to become Plymouth’s fourth signing of the summer, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden having arrived on loan from Aston Villa, and Julio Pleguezuelo and Lewis Gibson having arrived on free transfers.

A good move?

Hazard has endured a pretty tough spell with Celtic, but securing a permanent move to an up and coming side in Plymouth Argyle will be great for him.

And for Plymouth, they look to be signing a goalkeeper who’s hungry to play football and, despite his lack of experience at Celtic, has managed to prove his worth – so much so that he’s a full internaitonal with Northern Ireland.

Steven Schumacher’s side are making some decent signings this summer and that’s exactly what they need, with many backing them to make a swift return to League One.

But with a few more signings, Plymouth could yet surprise a few people next season.

The Green Army kick-off their 2023/24 campaign with a home game v Huddersfield Town on August 5th.