Sunderland ready to table £3m bid for PL striker but face competition from Luton Town and Preston

Sunderland are ready to table a £3million bid to sign Everton striker Tom Cannon, reports claim.

Cannon, 20, earned plaudits for his impressive performances on loan at Preston North End in the second half of last season, with the Irishman scoring eight in 20 appearances for the Lilywhites.

And Ryan Lowe’s side are keen on a return for Cannon who looks to be well down the pecking order at Goodison Park, but Preston face competition from Sunderland as well as Premier League new boys Luton Town.

It’s been revealed by Alan Nixon this morning (via Oak Road Hatter on Twitter) that Luton, Preston, and Sunderland are all keen on signing Cannon this summer, but that the Black Cats are ready to table a £3million bid for the Everton man.

📰 RUMOUR | Luton Town are keen on a move for Everton striker Tom Cannon. Sunderland and Preston North End are also interested, with the former set to table a £3 million bid for the forward. Source: @reluctantnicko #COYH | #LTFC pic.twitter.com/QSoH5l24OR — Oak Road Hatter (@OakRoadHatter) July 9, 2023

Sunderland have so far signed Nectarios Triantis, Luis Hemir, Jobe Bellingham, and Jenson Seelt this summer, with the Black Cats’ clearly focussing in youth an on adding some physicality to their ranks ahead of next season.

Cannon to Sunderland

Cannon is definitely a player that fits in with Sunderland’s newfound recruitment strategy – he’s young and at £3million he would be fairly cheap for such a promising striker.

But competition from Luton and Preston can’t be ignored, with Preston looking particularly keen after seeing just how well Cannon can perform at Championship level.

Everton’s stance on Cannon might yet change, specially after Ellis Simms secured a transfer to Coventry City, so what the summer ahead might hold for Cannon remains to be seen.

The player certainly has no shortage of interest though and more teams could yet join the race for his signature.