Oxford United target swoop for attacker after Championship exit

Oxford United are keen on Mark Harris following his departure from Cardiff City, reports Alan Nixon.

Oxford United are interested in luring the attacker to the Kassam Stadium as they prepare for another season in League One.

Harris, who is 24-years-old, has cut ties with Cardiff this summer following the expiration of his contract with the Welsh side and is now weighing up his options as a free agent.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon, the player has emerged on the radar of the U’s as Liam Manning looks to bring in some more players before the start of the new campaign.

Oxford eye attacker

Harris would be an eye-catching addition if Oxford were able to land his signature in the near future. He would give them more competition and depth in forward areas as they look to finish higher up the table last term after they flirted too closely with relegation last season.