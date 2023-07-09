Newport County in talks with 21-year-old after Sheffield United departure

Newport County are in talks with Kyron Gordon following his departure from Sheffield United, reports Alan Nixon.

Newport County are keen to lure the defender down to League Two as they prepare for Graham Coughlan’s first full campaign at the helm.

Gordon, who is 21-years-old, was released by Sheffield United after their promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season and he is now weighing up his next move as a free agent.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon, the player is now in negotiations with the Exiles over a potential switch to South Wales as he considers his options.

Fits the bill for Newport

Gordon would be a shrewd addition if Newport were able to land his signature ahead of next term. He is a decent age so has time to grow and develop in the future and he would add another body to their defensive department which is useful ahead of a 46 game plus season.